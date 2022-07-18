For the last two months leading up to the Major League Baseball Draft, the speculation was that the son of a former MLB All-Star would be the first overall pick.



While a MLB All-Star's son did go No. 1 overall to the Baltimore Orioles, it wasn't the one most mock drafts predicted. Stillwater (Okla.) shortstop Jackson Holliday, son of seven-time All-Star Matt Holliday came off the board first.



Baltimore's choice allowed the Arizona Diamondbacks the opportunity to select Druw Jones of Wesleyan (Norcross, Ga.), son of All-Star Andruw Jones and the No. 1 prospect in the draft by MLB.com.



Holliday had a spectacular season at Stillwater, setting a national record with 89 base hits. ...

