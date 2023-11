MaxPreps is your home for high school girls volleyball state playoff coverage. Here is a list of the state champions in each division from across America.

2023 high school girls volleyball state champions



Alabama

7A — McGill-Toolen (Mobile) def. Bob Jones (Madison), 3-1

6A — Mountain Brook (Birmingham) def. Saraland, 3-1

5A — Montgomery Academy (Montgomery) def. Arab, 3-1

4A — Montgomery Catholic (Montgomery) def. UMS-Wright Prep (Mobile), 3-0

3A — Plainview (Rainsvill) def. Mobile Christian (Mobile), 3-1

2A — Pleasant Valley (Jacksonville) def. Sand Rock (Leesburg), 3-0

1A — Spring Garden def. University Charter (Livingston), 3-0

AISA A — Coosa Valley Academy (Harpersville) def. South Choctaw Academy (Toxey), 3-2a

AISA AA — Edgewood Academy (Elmore) def. ...

