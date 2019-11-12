MaxPreps Top 25 national high school volleyball rankings
New Castle remains No. 1 after winning fourth straight title.
Video: Top 25 volleyball rankings
California's SoCal Open Division bracket features five ranked teams.
As expected, the CIF Southern and San Diego section playoffs shook things up this week as six teams in the MaxPreps Top 25 national high school volleyball rankings beat up on each other in what is only the opening stanza of this heavyweight fight.
Five of the six — Torrey Pines (San Diego), Redondo Union (Redondo Beach), Mater Dei (Santa Ana), Cathedral Catholic (San Diego) and Marymount (Los Angeles) — now get to cannibalize one another in the wild CIF SoCal Open Division bracket. The sixth Golden State Top 25 team, Marin Catholic (Kentfield), earned a No. ...
