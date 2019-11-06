MaxPreps Top 25 national high school volleyball rankings

Video: Top 25 high school volleyball rankings

Mater Dei-Redondo Union meet in epic Southern Section finals.





The national No. 1 New Castle (Ind.) keeps rolling along as sisters Mabrey and Melani Shaffmaster pace the Trojans to the 4A finals on Saturday against Hamilton Southeastern.

And while the postseason is winding down in some places, action is just heating up in states like California and Texas.

In the Golden State, there was a stellar Southern Section Division I final four showdown last weekend that saw No. 3 Mater Dei take down former No. 4 Marymount in four sets while No. 8 Redondo Union dispatched No. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com