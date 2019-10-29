MaxPreps Top 25 national high school volleyball rankings
Postseason action set to begin, should start rankings shuffle.
Video: Top 25 high school volleyball rankings
Postseason should bring about significant changes in upcoming weeks.
With the postseason underway in several states and the regular season winding down in most others, the static movement of the past few weeks in the MaxPreps Top 25 national high school volleyball rankings should turn upside down.
New Castle (Ind.) held serve in its Indiana 4A tournament run as sisters Mabrey and Melani Shaffmaster have paced the top-ranked team.
In California, the Southern and San Diego section postseason begins this week with six Top 25 teams in action across the two brackets. A collision between San Diego powers Cathedral Catholic and Torrey Pines feels imminent, as does a battle between titans Mater Dei, Marymount, Sierra Canyon and Redondo Union.
Two state champions were crowned last week as North Raleigh Christian Academy won the NCISAA 4A title with 25-15, 25-16, 25-19 win over No. ...
