SACRAMENTO - After a wild road through the playoffs, No. 14 Harvard-Westlake (Studio City, Calif.) is the CIF Open Division champions, defeating St. Joseph (Santa Maria) 76-65 Saturday at Golden 1 Center.



The premier game of the weekend didn’t disappoint as the Wolverines led by just four at halftime before pulling away in the second half to win their first state crown since 2016.



“It’s been the last 8 months, even three years,” senior Brady Dunlap. "We’ve built a bond with all these guys. Been through a lot. We are all just one big family. We are all supporting each other, we are all each others number one fans.



Junior Trent Perry led the way for Harvard-Westlake (33-2) with 16 points, 8 rebounds and 10 assists.



“He is the catalyst, he is the guy who gets us going,” said Harvard-Westlake head coach David Rebibo. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com