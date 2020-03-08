California high school boys basketball playoff brackets: LeBron James, Drake watch Sierra Canyon reach SoCal finals
Amari Bailey leads Trailblazers into the Southern California Open finals to face Etiwanda, which upsets Mater Dei.
Video: Brandon Boston Jr. highlights
Watch top plays from the Kentucky-signee from Sierra Canyon.
As has been the case for three seasons, Sierra Canyon continues to roll through the Southern California Open Division regional.
With LeBron James and Drake in attendance on Saturday, Amari Bailey had 22 points, Ziaire Williams and Harold Yu each had 18 as the Trailblazers moved into the 2020 SoCal championship following a 75-65 win over Harvard-Westlake.
One thing that will change this season is that if the Trailblazers get by Etiwanda in Tuesday's championship, it will have a new Northern California opponent.
Sheldon, which Sierra Canyon has defeated the last two seasons in the state finals, was forced to withdraw from the tournament due to a scare in its school district of the coronavirus. ...
