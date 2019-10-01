Cathedral Catholic still atop the MaxPreps Top 25 national high school volleyball rankings

Video: Top 25 high school volleyball rankings

Cathedral Catholic remains on top as Nike TOC looms this weekend.



Cathedral Catholic held serve on the No. 1 spot last with a pair of wins ... but the hold on the top spot could be short-lived depending on the Dons' fortunes at the Nike Tournament of Champions in Phoenix this week.

Madison Endsley and freshman Julia Blyashov have provided the power for Cathedral Catholic, while seniors Kylie Adams and Teresa Atilano have joined sophomore Anna Pringle to provide setting and defense for the Dons.

And while not as top heavy at the Durango Fall Classic, the Nike event features some heavyweights in the top-ranked Dons, No. ...

