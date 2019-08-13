Coming off a bad game? Here are the do's and don'ts

Video: Top 10 high school sports plays of the year

Everyone plays badly from time to time.

Some players love discussing their bad games, searching for comfort from teammates or parents. Others hide bad games, blaming outside forces for their struggles. Still others let a bad game pass by with little idea about what happened to cause the bad game.

While bad games stink, they're extraordinarily valuable as a learning tool when you take the time to evaluate them honestly. In the first part of this two-part series, we'll examine some of the do's and don'ts of reflecting on a bad performance.

DON'T: Blame yourself/Take it personally

One of the most common mistakes people make after any disappointing performance is self-blame. ...

