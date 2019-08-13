Coming off a bad game? Here are the do's and don'ts
Being open, honest and vulnerable after a poor performance can go a long way toward getting back on track.
Video: Top 10 high school sports plays of the year
Get a look at the biggest moments of the 2018-19 high school sports year.
Everyone plays badly from time to time.
Some players love discussing their bad games, searching for comfort from teammates or parents. Others hide bad games, blaming outside forces for their struggles. Still others let a bad game pass by with little idea about what happened to cause the bad game.
While bad games stink, they're extraordinarily valuable as a learning tool when you take the time to evaluate them honestly. In the first part of this two-part series, we'll examine some of the do's and don'ts of reflecting on a bad performance.
DON'T: Blame yourself/Take it personally
One of the most common mistakes people make after any disappointing performance is self-blame. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
-
Returning stat leaders in California
Statistically speaking, these returning players got the job done best in 2018.
-
Missouri's most dominant football programs
Show Me State's most consistent winners since 2009.
-
Longest football state title win streaks
Bishop Gorman punctuated decade of dominance with 10th consecutive title last season.
-
Preseason All-Arizona football team
Preseason All-American defensive back Kelee Ringo, running back Bijan Robinson, quarterback...
-
High school football kickoff guide
Names to know, games to watch and something to offer for prep pigskin fans in all 50 state...
-
Top 10 California football games in 2019
Dominant teams, next-level players, heart-warming stories lead must-see Golden State conte...