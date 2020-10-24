Undefeated Ohio high school football team Northmont (Clayton) was forced out of the state playoffs Friday due to a positive test on the team combined with contact tracing and quarantine protocols, according to a post on the athletic program's Twitter account. That development was part of a wave of postseason cancellations in at least three states late this week.

Northmont (8-0) was scheduled to face Springfield on Friday in the Division I regional semifinals. The Thunderbolts were No. 6 in the MaxPreps statewide computer rankings this week.

Springfield, which lost to Northmont 38-35 back on Sept. 18, advances to face the winner of Friday night's game between Dublin Coffman and Olentangy Liberty (Powell) in the regional final Oct. ...

