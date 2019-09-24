MaxPreps Top 25 national high school volleyball rankings
Cathedral Catholic climbs to top spot after sweeping through Durango Fall Classic.
Video: MaxPreps Top 25 high school volleyball rankings
Cathedral Catholic climbs to No. 1 after impressive Durango showing.
The Durango Fall Classic showed that it's good to get hot at the right time.
Cathedral Catholic (San Diego) put together an impressive run over the two-day tournament to capture the prestigious title for the first time. The Dons dropped one set all weekend in their emphatic run capped by a 20-25, 25-18, 25-23 finals win over Mercy (Louisville, Ky.). Middle blocker Lindsey Miller was named tournament MVP while outside hitters Madison Endlsey and Kira Smith and setter Kylie Adams joined the All-Tournament team.
The run vaulted the Dons to the top of the MaxPreps Top 25, while third-place finisher and unbeaten Marymount jumped to No. ...
