Final 2018-19 MaxPreps Cup standings: Portland's Jesuit wins the title

For the second time in four years, Jesuit (Portland, Ore.) is the MaxPreps Cup champion, identifying the school as having the nation's No. 1 high school athletic program.

After finishing the winter sports season more than 400 points behind Carmel (Ind.), Jesuit had a huge spring sports season. The Crusaders racked up state titles in boys golf, boys tennis, girls golf and baseball while finishing second in girls track. Meanwhile, Carmel picked up one state title (boys golf), allowing Jesuit to race past the Greyhounds with 2,243 points. ...

