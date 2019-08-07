Final 2018-19 MaxPreps Cup standings: Portland's Jesuit wins the title
Oregon school finishes as nation's top prep athletic program for second time in four years.
Video: Top 10 Plays of the Year
Relive the best of the best from 2018-19 with MaxPreps host Chris Stonebraker.
For the second time in four years, Jesuit (Portland, Ore.) is the MaxPreps Cup champion, identifying the school as having the nation's No. 1 high school athletic program.
After finishing the winter sports season more than 400 points behind Carmel (Ind.), Jesuit had a huge spring sports season. The Crusaders racked up state titles in boys golf, boys tennis, girls golf and baseball while finishing second in girls track. Meanwhile, Carmel picked up one state title (boys golf), allowing Jesuit to race past the Greyhounds with 2,243 points. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
-
No. 1 hoops recruit Mobley picks USC
Rancho Christian big man will team with brother, father as Trojans land first top-ranked r...
-
Maryland's most dominant football programs
Recognizing the Old Line State's most consistent winners since 2009.
-
2018-19 Photos of the Year
See the best of the best from our network of professional photographers.
-
Preseason All-California football team
Preseason All-American linebacker Justin Flowe, quarterbacks Bryce Young and DJ Uiagalelei...
-
Lousiana's most dominant football programs
Recognizing the Bayou State's most consistent winners since 2009.
-
MaxPreps Sophomore All-Americans
Maalik Murphy, Domani Jackson and Emeka Megwa lead impressive list from Class of 2022.