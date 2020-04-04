Five at home fence workouts using resistance bands
Access to a fence and an arm band is all that's needed to execute these five workouts.
Video: More arm band workouts
Watch how a fence can be utilized to staying in shape.
Last week we released 10 at home workouts using resistance bands in response to coronavirus social distancing.
A few of those workouts utilized a fence. Today's video is completely devoted to more exercises featuring a resistance arm band connected to any fence.
The ones used in this video are adult-sized Jaeger Sports J-Bands.
I am not a certified physical trainer or endorsing a brand. I am a high school softball coach, a dad and a guy who really misses the gym. So I will be coming up with new exercises each week for those of us without a lot of regular gym equipment. ...
