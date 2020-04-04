Five at home fence workouts using resistance bands

Video: More arm band workouts

Watch how a fence can be utilized to staying in shape.







Last week we released 10 at home workouts using resistance bands in response to coronavirus social distancing.

A few of those workouts utilized a fence. Today's video is completely devoted to more exercises featuring a resistance arm band connected to any fence.

The ones used in this video are adult-sized Jaeger Sports J-Bands.

I am not a certified physical trainer or endorsing a brand. I am a high school softball coach, a dad and a guy who really misses the gym. So I will be coming up with new exercises each week for those of us without a lot of regular gym equipment. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com