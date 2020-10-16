We've seen a lot of unusual high school sports stories pop up due to the ongoing pandemic. But we haven't seen anything quite like what happened Thursday in Florida, where the junior varsity team at Steinbrenner (Lutz) was forced to replace the varsity in the Class 7A District 13 championship game Thursday – and won.



Sarah Hollenbeck of WFTS Tampa Bay reports that Steinbrenner's varsity team was placed in quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure. The Warriors had the option to forfeit or call up the junior varsity squad en masse to face Palm Harbor University.



Steinbrenner (16-7) elected to give it a go with the JV. ...

