Former Little League World Series and multi-sport high school star Mo’ne Davis makes college softball debut

Video: Mo'ne Davis in high school

Watch the former Springside Chestnut Hill Academy standout on the hardwood.

She donned the cover of Sports Illustrated, met President Barack Obama and was tabbed one of the 25 most influential teens of 2014 by Time magazine.

On Saturday, Mo'ne Davis made her college softball debut for Hampton University in Virginia, going 1-for-3 with two RBI in a 15-4 win over North Carolina A&T.

Davis drew global attention in 2014 by becoming the first girl to pitch a postseason shutout against boys in the Little League World Series.

She eventually attended Springside Chestnut Hill Academy (Philadelphia, Pa.), where she played softball, basketball and soccer. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com