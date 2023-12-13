Jeremy Medina, a senior at Gainesville High School in Georgia and a pitcher/catcher for the school's baseball team, died Monday, several weeks after suffering a severe head injury in a batting cage accident. He was 18.

According to WSB-TV, Medina was in a coma since being injured during practice on Nov. 20, when he leaned into the net and was struck in the head as another player was following through on his swing. According to school principal Jamie Green, there was "no horseplay, no misconduct, and no intent" involved in the incident. Medina was declared brain dead less than a week ago, and it was announced he would be an organ donor in accordance with his wishes.

Medina, who was the subject of a "Pray for Jeremy" campaign at his school and in the community, had received a scholarship offer to play college baseball and dreamed of playing professionally.

"We know Jeremy was and will always be in God's hands and we will see him soon," read a statement by the Medina family. "We are grateful for all the prayers and support over the last three weeks, and we appreciate everyone's understanding as we take time now to be with our family."

Details on memorial arrangements have yet to be released.