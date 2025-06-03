Mason Howell of Brookwood (Thomasville, Ga.) will tee it up next week at the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club starting June 9 after surviving "Golf's Longest Day."



The 17-year-old junior, who is committed to the University of Georgia, shot back-to-back 63s on Monday to tie for medalist honors at Piedmont Driving Club in Atlanta, Ga. He bested a field that also included pros Zach Johnson, K.J. Choi and Jason Dufner.



"I'd be lying if I said I wasn't nervous," Howell said on Golf Channel. "Hugging my mom and my dad walking off 18 green, just a feeling I don't know I'll feel again, but that was one of the greatest moments of my life."

