When determining the active high school baseball coach with the most career wins, it depends on how you ask the question. If you are looking for the coach who has won more baseball games, regardless of season, the answer is easy and it's not even close: Billy Jack Bowen of Silo (Okla.) with 2,221 career wins.



However, if you include the spring season, then you have a whole other answer altogether. Bowen coaches baseball in the fall and the spring. His spring totals are 1,138-189 while his fall totals are 1,090-236. The actual "spring-only" leader in the state of Oklahoma is Larry Turner of Owasso (Okla.) with 1,222 wins.



The spring-only national active leader is Mike Turo of Monroe Campus (Bronx, N.Y.). ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com