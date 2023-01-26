St. Mary's Prep (Orchard Lake, Mich.) was the MaxPreps National Champion last year, going wire-to-wire as the No. 1 team, winning the Michigan Division 1 state championship with a 44-0 record. While the Eaglets are in the running for the No. 1 spot in the preseason rankings, they are also the No. 1 in Michigan as part of MaxPreps look at the best high school baseball team in every state.



MaxPreps will release its preseason Top 25 national high school baseball rankings on Feb. 9. St. Mary's Prep is in the running for the top spot, but so too are teams like Parkview (Lilburn, Ga.), JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.) and Calvary Christian (Clearwater, Fla.) — all of which start the season as the best team in their state.



The best high school baseball team in every state is part of the MaxPreps preseason coverage that began with the preseason All-American team and the Best Player in Every State. ...

