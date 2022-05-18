The top two potential Major League Baseball draft selections, the nation's top catching prospect an a two-way standout for the nation's No. 1-ranked team highlight MaxPreps National Baseball Player of the Year watch list.

While some teams have wrapped up their season, others are in the heart of their playoff runs, meaning a last chance to put up meaningful numbers and chase a title.

Read on for a look at 10 of the top contenders for high school baseball's highest honor (in alphabetical order).

Past MaxPreps National Players of the Year

2020 — No award (Pandemic)

2019 — Bobby Witt Jr., Colleyville Heritage (Colleyville, Texas)

2018 — Nolan Gorman, O'Connor (Phoenix)

2017 — Jordan Adell, Ballard (Louisville, Ky.)

2016 — Kyle Muller, Dallas Jesuit (Dallas)

2015 — Joe DeMers, College Park (Pleasant Hill, Calif.)

2014 — Jack Flaherty, Harvard-Westlake (Studio City, Calif.)

2013 — Jack Flaherty, Harvard-Westlake

2012 — Joey Gallo, Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)

2011 — Dylan Bundy, Owasso (Okla.)

2010 — Stetson Allie, St. ...

