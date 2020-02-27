High school baseball coaches with more than 1,000 wins

Video: Silo wins 2018 Class 2A state championship

Billy Jack Bowen has more than 2,000 wins and his squad has a 40-game win streak.

When Murl Bowen retired in 1998 as the Asher (Okla.) high school baseball coach, he had close to 1,000 wins more than the next closest coach on the national all-time wins list.

Over 20 years later, not one, but two fellow Oklahoma coaches are closing in on Bowen's national record of 2,115 wins. Eddie Collins of Latta (Ada, Okla.) enters the 2020 season eight wins away from tying the mark.Behind Collins is a coach who probably wouldn't mind keeping the national record in the family — Billy Jack Bowen of Silo (Okla.), the nephew of Murl Bowen, has 2,070 wins and is closing fast.Bowen's Silo team has won 40 straight games — the longest active streak in the nation — and recently went 29-4 during the fall season. ...

