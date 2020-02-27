High school baseball coaches with more than 1,000 wins
Oklahoma coaches Murl Bowen, Eddie Collins, Billy Jack Bowen, Daryl Scales each have more than 2,000 victories.
Video: Silo wins 2018 Class 2A state championship
Billy Jack Bowen has more than 2,000 wins and his squad has a 40-game win streak.
When Murl Bowen retired in 1998 as the Asher (Okla.) high school baseball coach, he had close to 1,000 wins more than the next closest coach on the national all-time wins list.
Over 20 years later, not one, but two fellow Oklahoma coaches are closing in on Bowen's national record of 2,115 wins. Eddie Collins of Latta (Ada, Okla.) enters the 2020 season eight wins away from tying the mark.
Behind Collins is a coach who probably wouldn't mind keeping the national record in the family — Billy Jack Bowen of Silo (Okla.), the nephew of Murl Bowen, has 2,070 wins and is closing fast.
Bowen's Silo team has won 40 straight games — the longest active streak in the nation — and recently went 29-4 during the fall season. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
-
National boys basketball assist leaders
Take a look at the game's best passers this winter.
-
National Top 50 boys rebounders
Get a look at the game's best rebounders this winter.
-
How to Watch: Sierra Canyon vs. Mater Dei
Trailblazers look continue recent dominance, while Monarchs hope to build on historic success...
-
Nation's top 50 boys basketball scorers
Get a look at the game's elite scorers this winter.
-
Top 25 national softball rankings
Norco Varsity Showcase puts deep talent in Golden State on display.
-
Viewership of high school sports climbing
NFHSNetwork.com streamed more than 100,000 events last year.