Jake Hilmer of North Linn (Troy Mills, Iowa) is the greatest athlete you've never heard of. He holds state career records in two sports and several national records in baseball, including the most career hits, and tops the MaxPreps list of the nation's all-time hit leaders.



Playing at a Class 2A school in Iowa, Hilmer is essentially Pete Rose and John Stockton rolled into one, accumulating staggering stat totals in both sports. His 1,106 career basketball assists is No. 1 in Iowa history and top 12 nationally. He also scored 2,332 points, which ranks in the top 10 in Iowa history. ...

