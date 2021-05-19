While the high school baseball season still has over a month to go in some parts of the nation, it will be difficult to knock Roff (Okla.) out of the top spot in MaxPreps Top 25 small school high school baseball rankings.

Roff recently captured the Oklahoma Class B state championships and the Tigers are ranked No. 13 nationally in the MaxPreps Top 25 baseball rankings.

Consider what Roff accomplished in Oklahoma. Despite playing in the smallest enrollment division, it had a win over Deer Creek, which plays in 6A, and wins over Class 2A state champion Silo, Class A Canute and Class B runner-up Red Oak. ...

