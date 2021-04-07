St. Mary's Prep (Orchard Lake, Mich.) is off to a late start, which is usually the case for teams in Michigan, but the Eaglets are making up for lost time. In building a 6-0 record, St. Mary's Prep has outscored opponents 90-4 in six games to move up to No. 13 in this week's MaxPreps Top 25 high school baseball rankings.



Alex Mooney has been the catalyst for the Eaglets. Ranked as one of the top infielders heading into the 2021 MLB Draft, Mooney is batting .611 with 17 RBI, four doubles, a triple and five home runs, including two grand slams. ...

