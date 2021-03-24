Barbe (Lake Charles, La.) last won a MaxPreps National Championship in 2014 when it finished 39-2. The Buccaneers are making another run at a possible national crown with 20 straight wins to start the 2021 season after an 8-2 win Tuesday over crosstown rival Sam Houston. That streak is enough to put Barbe at No. 2 in the MaxPreps Top 25 high school baseball rankings.



Barbe sits behind No. 1 Buford, which continues to clobber opponents with its pitching and hitting. Dylan Lesko proved that point when he struck out 10 and hit a home run against Marist. Lesko is the No. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com