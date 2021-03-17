For the third straight week, there's a different team atop the MaxPreps Top 25 high school baseball rankings. This time, undefeated Buford (Ga.) replaces Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.), which lost to IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) over the weekend.



Buford continues to get strong pitching as it jumps to a 14-0 start. Along with Dylan Lesko's 12 strikeouts against Lanier, Buford also got a no-hitter from Connor Sampers against Habersham Central.



Calvary Christian Academy, which sat at No. 1 spot for one week after preseason No. 1 Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.) had lost two weeks ago, was only able to get one hit off of IMG Academy's Jackson Ferris, who also struck out 10. ...

