The MaxPreps Top 25 national baseball rankings had the least movement at the top and greatest movement at the bottom of the rankings, all in the same week. While the top 11 teams remain the same, including St. Mary's Prep (Orchard Lake, Mich.) with five more wins this week, seven new teams enter the rankings overall.



Among the newcomers is Edwardsville (Ill.), which is undefeated in Illinois. Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati) joins the rankings as the top-ranked team in Ohio Division 1 while Andrean (Merrillville, Ind.) is ranked No. 1 in Class 3A in Indiana by the state coaches association.



Other newcomers include Hamilton (Chandler, Ariz.), which exited the rankings after the National High School Invitational, but returns after winning nine straight since the tournament. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com