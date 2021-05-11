Pope (Marietta, Ga.) proved to be a giant killer last week, knocking off the top team in the MaxPreps Top 25 high school baseball rankings. The Greyhounds handled previously unbeaten Buford in three-game series during the second round of the Georgia AAAAAA baseball playoffs.



Buford won the first game, 8-1, but lost in the final inning of the other two games. Pope won 1-0 in the 10th inning of the second game, handing Buford its first loss of the season after 32 straight wins. Pope then scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning for a 5-3 win that ended Buford's season.



Winning big games is nothing new to Pope. ...

