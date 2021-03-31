Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.) began the season ranked No. 1 in the nation, but after a loss to Venice in early March, the Tigers dropped half a dozen spots in the MaxPreps Top 25 high school baseball rankings. After 10 straight wins, and losses by Barbe (Lake Charles, La.), Hamilton (Chandler, Ariz.), IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) and Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.), Jesuit has moved back to No. 2 in the rankings behind top-ranked Buford (Ga.).



Hot on the heels of the Tigers is Madison Central. Led by All-American candidate Braden Montgomery, the Mississippi squad is undefeated at 15-0 and comes in at No. ...

