At the risk of jinxing the No. 1 team in the MaxPreps Top 25 national high school baseball rankings, St. Mary's Prep (Orchard Lake, Mich.) is poised to make history this week.



With two wins, the Eaglets would capture the Michigan Division 1 state championship and finish 44-0. The two wins would also give St. Mary's Prep a MaxPreps National Championship. Although the season is not over in multiple states, Baseball America has already crowned Stoneman Douglas (Parkland, Fla.) as the 2022 national champion while Perfect Game has Stoneman Douglas ranked No. 1 in its last posted rankings from May.



St. ...

