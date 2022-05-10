The MaxPreps Top 25 high school baseball rankings will have a new national champion this year after St. Amant upset top-seeded, and defending MaxPreps National Champion, Barbe (Lake Charles, La.) in the quarterfinals of the Louisiana Class 5A state playoffs.



St. Amant won the first game of the series 7-4, lost the second on a shutout by Barbe's Gavin Guidry, and then won the rubber game 5-4 to eliminate the Bucs. St. Amant enters the MaxPreps Top 25 at No. 18 this week while Barbe falls 12 spots from No. 7 to No. 19 after its season-ending loss.



Dutchtown (Geismar, La.), which has beaten St. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com