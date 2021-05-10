The 2019 Colorado 5A champion Regis Jesuit (Aurora, Colo.) baseball team evidently hit the weight room during time off from the pandemic. Friday, in the Raiders' second game of the 2021 season, they blasted 13 home runs during a 21-2 win at Dakota Ridge.

The baker's dozen is the most in state history and the second highest total in a high school game. Only Atlantic (Iowa) hit more homers in a high school game — 16 — and that was in 1928, almost a century ago.

Oregon State commit Dallas Macias, along with Max Valdez and Charlie Doubet each clubbed three home runs and Regis hit four consecutive round-trippers in the second inning as the team moved to 2-0 on the young season. ...

