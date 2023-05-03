The nation's third-longest high school baseball winning streak came to an end Wednesday as University Liggett (Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich.) defeated St. Mary's Prep (Orchard Lake, Mich.) 4-3 on a Preston Barr walk-off double in the bottom of the seventh inning.

St. Mary's Prep had won 84 straight games since falling to Saline 2-1 on April 30, 2021 and the Eaglets were five wins away from tying the national record set by Portsmouth (N.H.) from 2009-12. They had a chance to tie the mark this weekend before falling to University Liggett.

St. Mary's Prep had chances to win on Wednesday as senior Blake Grimmer hit his third home run of the season to give St. ...

