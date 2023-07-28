For more than 20 years, Perfect Game has showcased the top high school baseball players heading into their senior year in the Dick's Sporting Goods All-American Classic. Bryce Harper, Madison Bumgarner and Gerrit Cole are just a few of the legends to have played in this prestigious contest.

The Arizona Diamondbacks will host the game at Chase Field on Aug. 20.Florida leads the way with 12 players, including three from IMG Academy (Bradenton), which finished the season as the MaxPreps National Champions.California is second with nine players, including Derek Curiel of Orange Lutheran (Orange), the No. 3 player on Perfect Game's Class of 2024 rankings. ...

