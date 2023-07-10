The Home Run Derby has become a staple of Major League Baseball's All-Star festivities and with sluggers preparing to aim for the fences Monday night in Seattle, we took a look at which state has the most power throughout the history of the contest.

The first derby took place in 1985 with Dave Parker of the Cincinnati Reds winning in Minnesota. Aside from 1988 (rain) and 2020 (COVID), the derby has taken place every year.California has the most all-time competitors with 37 players hailing from Golden State schools, including Barry Bonds and Aaron Judge.Florida is second with 23. The last time the derby was held in Seattle, Luis Gonzalez of Jefferson (Tampa, Fla.) won the event. ...

