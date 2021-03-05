Many of the longest win streaks in 2021 are holdovers, trapped in time from the 2020 season. With COVID-19 wiping out the entire season for most states in the Midwest and northeast, many teams have still-active win streaks heading into the 2021 season.



MaxPreps lists the Top 10 active win streaks to start the 2021 season, along with the addition of Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.), which has already started its season and has moved up among the top 10 active win streaks.

Top 10 active baseball win streaks



1. Webster (Wis.) — 37

Led by former MLB pitcher Jarrod Washburn, the Tigers have won back-to-back state championships, but haven't played since 2019. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com