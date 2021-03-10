The Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft has been a June fixture for 55 years, since it was first held in 1965. However due to COVID-19, Major League Baseball has moved the three-day selection process to July 11, 12 and 13. The high school baseball season is expected to last, in some states, until the third or fourth week of June.

MaxPreps has identified the Top 10 members of the Class of 2021 who figure to be chosen on the draft's first day. Based on mock drafts and rankings by recruiting services like Prep Baseball Report and Perfect Game, the Class of 2021 is particularly strong at shortstop with three expected to go among the top three high school players chosen. ...

