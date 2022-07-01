Silo (Okla.) may be a small school in a small town, but its baseball team has some big-time credentials.



Besides posting a 30-0 record and a 52-game win streak, Silo won its fifth straight spring state championship and has the winningest coach in high school baseball history. Silo also tops the MaxPreps list of the Top 25 small town baseball teams in the country.



Consider that Silo is home to the nation's all-time winningest high school coach, Billy Jack Bowen. In spring and fall seasons combined, Bowen has 2,191 career wins in his 36 season. He's also won 22 state championships between the fall and spring season with his club winning both the fall and spring championship in the 2021-22 school year. ...

