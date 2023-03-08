No. 14 Harvard-Westlake (Studio City) upset No. 4 Centennial (Corona) 80-61 on Tuesday night to earn a spot in California's Open Division state championship game Saturday at Golden 1 Center against St. Joseph (Santa Maria).



With the victory in the regional final, Harvard-Westlake (32-2) ended Centennial’s 51-game win streak against California teams dating back to 2021.



Led by head coach David Rebibo, who helped lead Harvard-Westlake to the 2016 state title, the Wolverines roared out to a 16-7 lead behind nine points from four-star junior Trent Perry.



Centennial (30-4) senior Jared McCain — a McDonald’s All American headed to Duke — scored five baskets and cut the lead down to 28-24. ...

