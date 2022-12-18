A strong first half helped No. 4 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.) dominate No. 5 Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) 49-14 in the GEICO State Champions Bowl Series on Saturday.

Four-star junior Elija Lofton scored three of his five touchdowns in the first half as Bishop Gorman – playing on its home field – jumped out to a 28-0 lead late in the second quarter.

The Gaels (14-1) won their 13th straight game since losing to No. 2 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) 24-21 in the second game of the season. Bishop Gorman came into the game averaging 57 points per game and in the third quarter broke the school record for points in a season.

Gorman beat Bishop Manogue (Reno) 70-6 in November for its 12th state championship in the last 13 years. ...

