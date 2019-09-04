High School Football Preview: No. 1 Mater Dei at Centennial
Nation's top-ranked team going out-of-state to take on defending Arizona 5A champions.
No. 1-ranked Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) has looked the part through two games this season, outscoring Centennial (Corona) and Villa Park by a combined tally of 105-19.
But this week figures to be unique test as the Monarchs will go on the road to face Centennial (Peoria), which has won an Arizona state title in four of the past five seasons.
USC-bound quarterback Bryce Young has been big for Mater Dei as expected, completing over 70 percent of his attempts with seven touchdowns against a single interception.Video: Top 10 Games of the Week
Centennial welcomes No. 1 Mater Dei to Grand Canyon State.
Centennial enters as a big underdog but the same was said when it hosted national powers St. ...
