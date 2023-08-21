Buford (Ga.) was the biggest mover in this week's MaxPreps Top 25 high school football rankings after an impressive 18-0 shutout victory against St. Frances Academy (Baltimore). The Georgia program jumped from No. 10 to No. 5 while the Panthers dropped six spots to No. 12.

Dylan Raiola, regarded by 247Sports as the top-rated prospect in the Class of 2024, completed 14 of 26 passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns in his Buford debut. Tyshun White was on the receiving end of one of the scoring strikes while K.J. Bolden had the other plus snagged an interception on defense.

St. Frances Academy will look to bounce back Saturday against No. ...

