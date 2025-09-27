In the history of high school football, a total of 49 coaches have won over 400 games in their career, but no one had ever won 200 games as a head coach in two different states.



That changed Friday when Robbie Pruitt of Williston captured his 200th career win as a coach in Florida. Pruitt's Red Devils defeated Trinity Catholic (Ocala, Fla.) 49-21 to put his record 200-37-0 in the Sunshine State.



Pruitt also coached in Georgia where he piled up a record of 209-63-1 with eight region championships. In Florida, Pruitt has won seven state championships. He has an overall record of 409-101-1.



Pruitt got his start in Florida in 1984 at University Christian (Jacksonville) where he coached seven seasons and went 79-10 with state titles in 1987, 1989, 1991 and 1992. ...

