Perennial North Carolina powerhouse Shelby won its 10th state championship of the 2000s and 13th overall Saturday with an offensive onslaught sure to be remembered. The Golden Lions piled up 644 yards in an 84-41 victory over Kinston in the 3A title game, scoring 34 points in the second quarter alone.

Senior quarterback Lan Farmer led the way for Shelby (13-3) by completing 20 of 27 pass attempts for 459 yards and eight touchdowns. He also ran for 38 yards and two scores.

Three Shelby receivers (Lorenzo Roseboro, Immanuel Collins and Calvin Ramseur) topped the 100-yard mark and the Golden Lions also produced a 100-yard rusher in Jonas Woods.Shelby's 84 is the highest point total in a state championship game this season, according to MaxPreps' list of title game results across the country.

No stranger to putting up big point totals this season, Shelby scored 56 points in the first half. ...

