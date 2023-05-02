St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.), last year's MaxPreps National Champion, will battle St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale) on Aug. 26 as part of a seven-game slate of games announced Tuesday. The 2023 Broward County National Football Showcase features two games on ESPN, including a matchup between St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) and Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) at St. Thomas Aquinas High School.

The showdown between St. John Bosco and St. Thomas Aquinas is a rematch of a 2017 game in which Aquinas beat the Braves 9-6 in overtime, the last time the Braves lost to a program outside of California.

Both teams are loaded heading into the 2023 season and will be ranked in the top 10 when we release our Preseason MaxPreps Top 25 in June. ...

