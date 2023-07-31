Football is fast approaching as teams in Ohio are preparing to hit the gridiron against opposing schools in front of capacity crowds.
We've compiled a list of the Top 10 returning seniors heading into 2023. The below selections were based on how they are ranked according to 247Sports.
Aaron Scott of Springfield, the top-ranked player from the state, is ranked No. 34 overall in the nation and No. 3 at cornerback. The 6-0, 170-pounder intercepted five passes for a squad that reached the state semifinals. Class of 2024 Top 10: Ohio
1. Aaron Scott, Springfield
6-0 | 170 | CB
National ranking: 34
National position ranking: 3
Status: Committed to Ohio State
Other offers: 29 including Michigan, Oregon, Tennessee and USC
2. Garrett Stover, Big Walnut (Sunbury)
6-0 | 195 | LB
National ranking: 130
National position ranking: 12
Status: Committed to Ohio State
Other offers: 16 including Florida, Iowa State, Michigan State, Minnesota and Notre Dame
3. Bryce West, Glenville (Cleveland)
5-11 | 177 | CB
National ranking: 145
National position ranking: 14
Status: Committed to Ohio State
Other offers: 31 including Alabama, Cincinnati, Georgia, Michigan and USC
4. Koy Beasley, La Salle (Cincinnati)
5-10 | 170 | S
National ranking: 148
National position ranking: 10
Status: Committed to Purdue
Other offers: 20 including Arkansas, Georgia, Nebraska, Pitt and Wisconsin
5. Tayvion Galloway, Pickerington Central (Pickerington)
6-5 | 230 | TE
National ranking: 191
National position ranking: 13
Status: Uncommitted
Other offers: 33 including Central Florida, LSU, Miami, Michigan and Ole Miss
6. Brian Robinson, Austintown-Fitch (Youngstown)
6-5 | 255 | DE
National ranking: 196
National position ranking: 12
Status: Uncommitted
Other offers: 40 including Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Notre Dame and Penn State
7. Jordan Marshall, Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati)
5-10.5 | 193 | RB
National ranking: 199
National position ranking: 14
Status: Committed to Michigan
Other offers: 26 including Iowa, Louisville, Missouri, Ohio State and Oregon
8. Ethan Grunkemeyer, Olentangy (Lewis Center)
6-2 | 190 | QB
National ranking: 200
National position ranking: 13
Status: Committed to Penn State
Other offers: 25 including Cincinnati, Indiana, Minnesota, Northwestern and Virginia
9. Damarion Witten, Glenville (Cleveland)
6-4 | 215 | TE
National ranking: 203
National position ranking: 14
Status: Committed to Ohio State
Other offers: 15 including Cincinnati, Miami, Michigan, Oregon and Tennessee
10. Luke Hamilton, Avon
6-5 | 290 | IOL
National ranking: N/A
National position ranking: 16
Status: Committed to Michigan
Other offers: 23 including Cincinnati, Iowa State, Nebraska, Penn State and Tennessee ...
