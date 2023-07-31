Football is fast approaching as teams in Ohio are preparing to hit the gridiron against opposing schools in front of capacity crowds.



We've compiled a list of the Top 10 returning seniors heading into 2023. The below selections were based on how they are ranked according to 247Sports.

Aaron Scott of Springfield, the top-ranked player from the state, is ranked No. 34 overall in the nation and No. 3 at cornerback. The 6-0, 170-pounder intercepted five passes for a squad that reached the state semifinals. Class of 2024 Top 10: Ohio

Aaron Scott, Springfield34Committed to Ohio State29 including Michigan, Oregon, Tennessee and USCGarrett Stover, Big Walnut (Sunbury)13012Committed to Ohio State16 including Florida, Iowa State, Michigan State, Minnesota and Notre DameBryce West, Glenville (Cleveland)14514Committed to Ohio State31 including Alabama, Cincinnati, Georgia, Michigan and USCKoy Beasley, La Salle (Cincinnati)14810Committed to Purdue20 including Arkansas, Georgia, Nebraska, Pitt and WisconsinTayvion Galloway, Pickerington Central (Pickerington)19113Uncommitted33 including Central Florida, LSU, Miami, Michigan and Ole MissBrian Robinson, Austintown-Fitch (Youngstown)19612Uncommitted40 including Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Notre Dame and Penn StateJordan Marshall, Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati)19914Committed to Michigan26 including Iowa, Louisville, Missouri, Ohio State and OregonEthan Grunkemeyer, Olentangy (Lewis Center)20013Committed to Penn State: 25 including Cincinnati, Indiana, Minnesota, Northwestern and VirginiaDamarion Witten, Glenville (Cleveland)20314Committed to Ohio State15 including Cincinnati, Miami, Michigan, Oregon and TennesseeLuke Hamilton, AvonN/A16Committed to Michigan23 including Cincinnati, Iowa State, Nebraska, Penn State and Tennessee ...

