MaxPreps is your home for high school girls soccer state playoff coverage. Click here to find tournament brackets in your state.

Below is a list of more than 100 champions from 28 and the District of Columbia that play soccer in the fall. This page will be updated throughout the school year as champions in the winter and spring seasons are added.

2023-24 GIRLS SOCCER STATE CHAMPIONS

Fall

Among the champions is Bearden, the No. 1 ranked fall girls soccer team and the Class AAA champion. Noblesville, the No. 3 ranked team, won the Indiana Class 3A title and joins the Millers' boys program as title-holders.2A — Northland Prep Academy (Flagstaff) def. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com