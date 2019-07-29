High school soccer showcase Allstate All-America Cup set for Wednesday in Orlando

Video: Allstate All-America Cup is here

Nation's elite players to be led by American soccer legends.





The spotlight will be on high school soccer's elite Wednesday as 80 of the nation's top players take the field for the Allstate All-America Cup in Orlando.

American soccer legends Brandi Chastain, Julie Foudy, Brian McBride and Taylor Twellman will lead their respective teams into the nationally-televised Cup contests.

From a list of 250 Allstate All-Americans named during high school soccer's 2019-20 seasons, 40 boys and 40 girls were selected to participate in the inaugural event.

Here's a primer for Wednesday's matches:

Location: University of Central Florida Soccer Complex, Orlando, Fla.

Kickoffs: Noon ET (boys), 2 p.m. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com