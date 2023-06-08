MaxPreps is your home for the high school softball postseason. Over 260 state champions will be crowned across the country this spring. Follow brackets, schedules and scores here.



Many states have completed the 2023 high school sports season. Read on for a comprehensive look at winners and runners-up in each classification in those states.

2023 high school softball state champions



Alabama

7A — Hewitt-Trussville (Trussville) def. Fairhope, 12-2

6A — Wetumpka def. Athens, 2-1

5A — Brewbaker Tech (Montgomery) def. Ardmore, 4-0

4A — Orange Beach def. Houston Academy (Dothan), 5-0

3A — Plainview (Rainsville) def. Opp, 14-4

2A — Hatton (Town Creek) def. Wicksburg (Newton), 12-10

1A — Brantley def. ...

