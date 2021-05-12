When it comes to unbreakable records, Hillary Phillips of Ider (Ala.) and her 2,463 career strikeouts might be the toughest to top. With the 2010 move of the pitching rubber back from 40 feet to 43 feet, strikeouts have been harder to come by, thus making Phillips' total the Mount Everest of high school softball records.



The closest any pitcher has come to threatening Phillips' mark in the past decade is Annie Willis, who finished with 1,975 strikeouts in 2017. However, Willis played six years (same as Phillips) and still comes up nearly 500 strikeouts short. Consider that the highest strikeout total during the 2021 season was 420 strikeouts by Hannah Price of Rogers (Florence, Ala.).



Phillips tops MaxPreps list of high school softball pitchers with over 1,500 career strikeouts. ...

